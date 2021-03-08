Unhitched lemonade stand trailer crash on Toll 49 leaves Tyler woman dead

According to Sgt. Jean Dark of the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 9:15 a.m. Monday, DPS troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Toll 49 approximately five miles northwest of the city of Tyler in Smith County. Dark said the investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Freightliner truck towing a food trailer was traveling southbound on Toll 49 when the trailer became detached from the truck and traveled into the northbound lane where it struck a 2005 Toyota Tundra. A 2019 Land Rover, also traveling northbound behind the Tundra, struck the back of the trailer.