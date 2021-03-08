Unhitched lemonade stand trailer crash on Toll 49 leaves Tyler woman dead

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A three vehicle crash on Toll 49 in Smith County left one driver dead and another in the hospital.
According to Sgt. Jean Dark of the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 9:15 a.m. Monday, DPS troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Toll 49 approximately five miles northwest of the city of Tyler in Smith County. Dark said the investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Freightliner truck towing a food trailer was traveling southbound on Toll 49 when the trailer became detached from the truck and traveled into the northbound lane where it struck a 2005 Toyota Tundra. A 2019 Land Rover, also traveling northbound behind the Tundra, struck the back of the trailer.
The driver of the Toyota Tundra was identified as Kelly Michelle Hall, 49, of Tyler and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Land Rover was identified as April Michelle Files, 42, of Houston. Files was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in stable condition.
The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Steven Fredrick Elgin, 38, of Hughes Springs. He was not shown to be injured in the crash.
Dark said the crash remains under investigation at this time.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.