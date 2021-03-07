Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a lovely and sunny day today, higher pressure will continue to reign supreme tomorrow will even keep East Texas dry through Tuesday of next week! Temperatures tomorrow will start off chilly in the lower 40s but will warm quickly to near 70 degrees thanks to all the sunshine and some southerly winds that will pick up near lunchtime. In addition to our much-needed dry streak, temperatures are expected to remain well above average next week so if you are a fan of springtime temps then you are really going to enjoy the first full week of March. A few stray sprinkles/brief light shower will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of East Texans will remain dry. Better shots at scattered rain chances return to East Texas by Thursday and stick around through Friday. Showers and storms look to have a good shot at developing as our next weak cold front sets up to move through East Texas later in the day, and rain chances will last into early Sunday morning before skies dry out once again.