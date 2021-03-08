Rusk County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - 500 first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be available to senior citizens in Rusk County on Saturday.
The distribution clinic is part of the statewide Save Our Seniors initiative, which focuses on increasing vaccination rates among senior citizens. The clinic will be managed by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
To be eligible for the vaccine you must be at least age 65 or older.
The clinic will be held Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Great Hall at First United Methodist Church in Henderson at 204 North Marshall.
Potential patients must first register for a slot by applying on a website: http://bit.ly/RuskCountyVax0313, or by calling 903-657-8571.
Please note: simply completing the online application or making the call does not guarantee an appointment to receive the vaccine. Appointments will be confirmed by representatives from the office by phone and/or email.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.