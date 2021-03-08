Paddie authors bills tackling Texas power problems

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas lawmaker has filed legislation to tackle the power problems that millions of Texans were affected by in February.
Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) is the author of three bills that aim to protect Texans from problems experienced during the winter storm outages.
One of the bills, House Bill 11, focuses on ensuring Texas power facilities are better prepared for weather extremes. In an interview with KLTV, Paddie said the challenge is not to be too overly prescriptive.
”The steps that need to be taken by a generation facility in the valley might be very different than one in the panhandle,” he said. “And so what we want to ensure is that regardless of where they are, that they are prepared in the event of those extreme conditions.”
Paddie is also the author of House Bill 10, which focuses on the operator of the Texas power grid. He says through the recent power crisis, it was discovered that many of ERCOT’s board members didn’t even live in Texas. HB 10 would require board members live in the state and also make them appointees of the governor, speaker, and lieutenant governor. It would also add a new board member to represent consumer interests.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Paddie said. “But I’m confident we’ll get it all done.”
In total, Paddie carries three of seven priority bills related to the state’s power problems.
On a recent visit to Tyler, Gov. Gregg Abbott said he would not allow this legislative session to end without ensuring the power never goes down again in Texas.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.