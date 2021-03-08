Neches ISD principal officially under review by state agency

NECHES, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas educator is under review by the Texas Education Agency.
The Texas Education Agency confirms Neches ISD elementary principal Kimberlyn Snider is under review by the TEA Educator Investigations Division. They say there have been 33 complaints since January 1, 2021 about the principal.
Snider has been accused of hindering an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child, and was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury. The indictments, one count of tampering/fabricating evidence and five counts of official oppression, against Kimberlyn Ann Snider were handed down on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, with Snider’s accused actions allegedly taking place on September 29, 2020.
The indictment lists five different people whom Snider allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color here employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”
According to a statement read by school board President Van Brown at that time, Superintendent Randy Snider believed retaining Kimberlyn Snider as principal is in the best interest of the school district.
“We join Mr. Snider in his assessment,” Brown said in his statement.
The board also extended Kimberlyn Snider’s contract.
Because this is an ongoing matter, TEA said they cannot expand beyond confirming the flag currently on the educator’s online certificate.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.