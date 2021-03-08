Murder trial for accused Tyler nurse complicated by proposed convention center demolition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The proposed demolition of Harvey Convention Center in Tyler has put into question how a criminal trial will proceed.
Trial proceedings for William George Davis, accused of killing patients while he was employed as a nurse, were set to move forward September 2021, with preliminary witness examinations to be conducted at Harvey Convention Center so as to be able to adhere to COVID-19 health protocols. However, now that plans are moving forward for demolition of the facility, it may complicate matters further for a trial that had already been delayed previously due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A solution may have been found, however. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman suggested simply holding multiple examination panes in the jury selection room of the Smith County courthouse. Though Judge Austin Jackson was open to the idea, no decisions have been finalized as yet.
Regarding Judge Jackson, neither the prosecution nor the defense considered it a conflict of interest when Jackson notified them of his mother’s employment with Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Davis’ former employer.
Davis is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients, killing at least two people and injuring several others. He was arrested in June 2018 and is charged with capital murder of multiple persons, murder, and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The state is seeking the death penalty.
