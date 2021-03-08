Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After starting off in the 30s and 40s this morning, we warm up into the 70s this afternoon. We’ll have sunny skies through most of the day before some thin clouds roll in late in the afternoon.
Overnight clouds increase and we cool down into the low 50s. Over the next few days, we continue to warm to above normal and will be in the upper 70s by the end of the week. Along with the rising temperatures comes increased cloud cover and rain chances for next weekend. By Sunday we cool back down to about normal with highs by the end of the weekend in the mid 60s.
