Marshall water dept. will not use Feb. data to set sewer rate given severe winter weather storms

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall says it won’t be using February usage data when it sets a new sewer rate for customers.
The ArkLaTex was hit by an unprecedented winter storm the week of Feb. 15, which caused numerous water leaks throughout Marshall and other areas. The city’s water department usually conducts sewer averages to provide a sewer rate using usage data from December, January, and February. However, given the number of issues brought on by the winter storms, the city says the water department will not use February’s usage data.
The new months that will be used to help set the new sewer rate for residential customers will be December, January, and March. This will allow the water department to have more accurate information.
In April, residential customers’ water bill will reflect the new rate based on average household water use during the months specified above.
