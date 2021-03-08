Jacksonville ISD to keep COVID-19 protocols in place

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD will retain its current COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including the use of masks.
Jacksonville ISD Acting/Interim Superintendent Brad Stewart made the recommendation to the school board on Monday. The resolution to retain the protocols was passed 6-0.
The recommendation came in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent proclamation last week that Texas was now “100 percent open,” which came alongside his lifting of the statewide mask use mandate.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.