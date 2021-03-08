Gregg County educators receive COVID-19 vaccine

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Teachers and those working in education in Gregg County were given the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine Sunday at the Longview Exhibit Center.
More than 800 educators were vaccinated along with 11-hundred others from the public this weekend.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd spent the last few weeks reaching out to schools in Gregg County to schedule times for teachers and staff to get vaccinated. Jim Gaton, Vice President of Operations said the day has been great.
“CHRISTUS has for a long time been a partner of the schools through our athletic program, through other health initiatives, so it’s exciting to be able to focus on teachers today and give them that opportunity,” Gaton said.
Two Gladewater ISD teachers received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today and said they are glad to get it.
“I was panicking. I wasn’t going to get my shot but I’m glad I did. I’m ready for normality. I haven’t seen my grandparents in over a year,” said Dustin Neal, a teacher at Gladewater Middle School.
Diana Neal, a teacher at the high school said they tried to sign up the vaccine earlier but couldn’t get a spot, until this weekend.
“This week our superintendent sent out an email saying, ‘Educators, if you want a vaccine you can get it now.’ So we emailed him within five minutes and he was able to set up the appointment and here we are,” Neal said.
A team effort by many in Longview and Gregg County. Gaton said this is a great opportunity to serve the educators.
“Teachers give so much to the community and we want to make sure they feel valued and that we understand that they are at the front lines of this as well,” Gaton said. “So we want to be able to support them in their efforts.”
“I just want to do what’s best for the community, my students, my family. I have family that are elderly and I want to not only protect myself but protect them as well,” Neal said.
