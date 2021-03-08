East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another wonderful Spring-Like Day across East Texas today. Over the next few days, we are looking for more clouds and a very, very slight chance for a sprinkle or two through Wednesday. Very slight chances on Thursday, then better chances on Friday and even better chances for showers and thundershowers over the upcoming weekend. A cold front is expected on Sunday that could usher in a few isolated thunderstorms as well. We will be watching this two-day period very closely over the next few days for you. Speaking of the weekend, Daylight Saving Time Begins this weekend, so, on Saturday night before bed, we SPRING FORWARD 1 hour, or set our clocks ahead 1 hour. Officially, it begins at 2 AM on Sunday morning. As far as temperatures are concerned, we should be well above normal through the weekend, cooling down just a bit on Monday behind the front. Very windy conditions are expected over the next 7 days as well. Mainly southerly winds through Sunday morning, then a shift out of the west and southwest behind Sunday’s front.