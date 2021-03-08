ETX Oil Museum exhibit honors women in US senate

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum is featuring an exhibit with photographs and interviews of women who were United States senators.
Photographs are by Melina Mara, who began photographing the 13 women in the U.S. Senate in 2001, which grew to 14 women senators in 2003.
“Changing the Face of Power: Women in the U.S. Senate,” which opened at the Smithsonian Institution in 2003, includes informative text provided by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.
On display are interviews with 10 of the senators by veteran White House journalist Helen Thomas and a photography-based presentation.
At a time when access to national politicians was increasingly controlled, Mara persuaded a majority of the senators to allow her to document the unprecedented role of women in the Senate, both behind the scenes and in front of microphones.
The exhibit will be on display through April 10 at the museum.
“Changing the Face of Power” is an exhibition by the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at The University of Texas at Austin, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas.
The exhibit is made possible in part by a We the People grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact Olivia Moore, ETOM manager, at (903) 983-8297 or omoore@kilgore.edu.
Open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum is limited to 75 guests at a time due to COVID-19 protocols. Face coverings are required for all visitors.
The museum will be closed March 15-20 for spring break.
Visit the museum online at www.kilgore.edu/etom.
