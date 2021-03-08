Correctional officer and federal inmate sentenced for bribery, smuggling scheme

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a correctional officer and a federal inmate have been sentenced for a bribery conspiracy in the Eastern District of Texas.
“EDTX is committed to the principle that no person, regardless of their title, status, or position, is above the law,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “This corrupt law enforcement officer exploited his position of public trust and endangered the inmates and staff at FCI Texarkana. This office will work tirelessly to protect the trust and confidence that East Texans have placed in their law enforcement community.”
James Thompson, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 5, 2020, to conspiring to commit bribery and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III. Judge Schroeder also ordered Thompson to forfeit $17,200 in U.S. currency and cash proceeds from his scheme.
Federal inmate, Gilbert Gomez, 54, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31, 2020, to conspiring to commit bribery and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison by Judge Schroeder. Judge Schroeder also ordered Gomez to forfeit $15,000 in cash proceeds from his scheme.
According to information presented in court, beginning before August 2019 and continuing through January 2020, Thompson, a federal correctional officer, along with Gomez, a federal inmate, engaged in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana, Texas.
Officials say Thompson received cash bribe payments and prison contraband at a PO box under the alias “Bobby Brown.” Thompson then smuggled the contraband into FCI Texarkana when he entered the facility to go to work.
Gomez coordinated the scheme from inside the institution, where he arranged cash bribe payments and delivered the smuggled contraband to other inmates. Thompson and Gomez received more than $30,000 total for smuggling the contraband.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.