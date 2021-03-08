City of Marshall responds to new executive order; plans to re-open all city facilities

Consistent with the Governor’s directive, the City of Marshall Re-opening Committee has decided to re-open all city facilities effective March 10, 2021, with the exception of the Municipal Court, which is controlled by the Texas Supreme Court, and public meetings. Effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 10, 2021, the City of Marshall water billing office, Memorial City Hall, Marshall Convention Center, Lions Community Center, and Smith Community Center will reopen at full capacity. In addition, the Marshall City Arena, which was previously opened only to the event participants, will now be open to spectators as well.