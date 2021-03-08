City of Marshall responds to new executive order; plans to re-open all city facilities

From The City of Marshall:
[Marshall, Texas] In response to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order, the City of Marshall will follow the provisions of GA-34 issued on March 2, 2021. The City has followed the directive provided by the state since early in the pandemic.
Consistent with the Governor’s directive, the City of Marshall Re-opening Committee has decided to re-open all city facilities effective March 10, 2021, with the exception of the Municipal Court, which is controlled by the Texas Supreme Court, and public meetings. Effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 10, 2021, the City of Marshall water billing office, Memorial City Hall, Marshall Convention Center, Lions Community Center, and Smith Community Center will reopen at full capacity. In addition, the Marshall City Arena, which was previously opened only to the event participants, will now be open to spectators as well.
While we are happy to re-open our facilities to the public, we remind citizens that are utilizing the facilities to do so at their own risk. We ask that you continue to wear a mask while indoors, maintain a safe distance from others, and engage in safe practices.
To allow for a seamless transition, citizens and community organizations whom are interested in renting the Marshall Convention Center or any one of the Community Centers must contact Patty Munds at (903)-935-4414 to schedule an appointment. Precedence will be given to those who are currently on the waiting list for the above facilities. Those interested in renting Memorial City Hall can contact Glenn Barnhart at (903)-934-7992.
