Biologists advise cleaning feeders to prevent spread of disease among birds

It’s advised that bird feeders be cleaned once every two weeks or if there have been reports of salmonella in the area. To properly clean a bird feeder, first take the feeder apart. Wash all of the feeder parts with regular soap and boiling water or allow the parts to soak for 10 minutes in a diluted bleach solution, or an hour in a weak vinegar solution. Afterward, scrub the parts with a clean bottle brush. Rinse the feeder thoroughly or wash in a dishwasher on a hot setting. Allow the feeder to dry completely before refilling it with seeds. Do not use any harsh chemicals or sprays.