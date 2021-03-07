Woman shot near intersection of Canton St., Ardmore Ave. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was shot near the intersection of Canton and Ardmore Avenue in Tyler early Sunday morning.
Tyler police officers were dispatched out to that area at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release. When they got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
EMS personnel transported the woman to a local hospital via ambulance. Her wound is believed to be non-life-threatening.
“Tyler police detectives and crime scene investigators are still currently investigating,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.