Vehicle hits, kills woman on Highway 96 near Buna

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A vehicle struck and killed an Evadale woman about a mile north of Buna on U.S. Highway 96 Friday night.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 7:30 p.m. pm Friday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Jamie Lynn Hyatt, 27, was walking in and out of the southbound traffic on Highway 96 when she was struck by a 1997 GMC passenger vehicle driven by Blake Dixon, 17, of Buna.
Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced Hyatt dead at the scene, the press release stated.
Dixon was not injured in the incident.
“All information is preliminary as troopers continue to investigate this fatal crash,” the press release stated.
