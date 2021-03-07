Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We start today off on the cold side with some of us in the mid 30s, but thankfully we rebound this afternoon and highs today will be in the upper 60s. Morning clouds will give way to sunny afternoon skies as well. Tonight/tomorrow morning, some areas could see lows in the 30s, but I’m going with a low of 40 for a good medium. Over the course of the next few days, temperatures will continue to rise each day, with highs in the upper 70s by Wednesday. Along with the warmer temperatures, we’ll see increasing clouds, and eventually rain by next weekend.