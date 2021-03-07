Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam involving people posing as water employees

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Sunday for people to be on the lookout for people posing as employees of Dean Water Supply.
According to a press release, Dodd Hasting, a representative for Dean Water Supply, called the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and said they have gotten reports that two people are going door to door in the area of County Road 1131 and claiming to work for Dean Water Supply. The bogus water employees then ask if they can test the homeowners’ water.
“These individuals DO NOT represent Dean Water Supply,” the press release stated. “If you encounter any of these individuals, please report them to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 9903) 566-6600. Please share this message as other water supply companies could be affected.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.