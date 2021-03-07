2 people injured in 3 Newton County crashes involving 4 motorcycles

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Emergency personnel responded to three separate crashes involving a total of four motorcycles on State Highway 87 in Newton County Saturday afternoon. Two Louisiana men were injured in one of the wrecks.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to three crashes involving four motorcycles on SH 87 at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The wrecks occurred near FM 1415.
The preliminary crash report shows that in the first wreck, Aaron LeBlanc, 68, was driving a 2005 BMW motorcycle south on SH 87. He was allegedly traveling at an unsafe speed as he entered a curve and lost control.
As the motorcycle slid off the road, LeBlanc fell off it. The motorcycle struck several trees before it came to a stop, the press release stated.
“Immediately following the first crash, a 2020 BMW motorcycle was also traveling southbound on SH 87,” the press release stated. “The motorcyclist was traveling at an unsafe speed as he entered the same curve and lost control. The motorcycle traveled off the roadway. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike into several trees.”
Later, two additional motorcycles collided with each other when their riders tried to avoid the 2020 BMW. No one was injured in that crash.
An ambulance took LeBlanc to Jasper Memorial Hospital. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the press release stated.
A medical helicopter transported Neil McAskill, the driver of the 2020 BMW motorcycle, to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
All four of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets when the crashes occurred, the press release stated.
“There are no additional details available at this time,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.