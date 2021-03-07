2 men escape unharmed from Frankston house fire; home a total loss

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two men managed to escape unharmed from a house fire that occurred in Frankston Saturday afternoon.
The house fire started at a home near the intersection of Blakemore Street and Douglas Street in Frankston.
Two men were asleep in the home when the fire started. One man woke up because he smelled smoke, and both men were able to get out of the house.
The fire started in the home’s living room, according to a firefighter at the scene.
A nearby powerline caused problems for firefighters because it was sparking.
