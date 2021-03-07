Mark In Texas History: Historic Abernathy House still in use today

David Abernathy was a major leader in Pittsburg and had this house built in 1896. It is a two-story queen Anne-style home. It has a wraparound porch, spindle and a front gable. The original front door is intact. Much of the interior is also the same. Abernathy was mayor of Pittsburg for 52 years. His son, also named David, was born in this house. He is the city’s current mayor. The house was expanded and modified after World War 2 and it became a recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 2015. Today it is owned by a business which hosts weddings, receptions and other events. If you’d like to take a look at this historic home, it is located on the southwest corner of Quittman and Texas streets.