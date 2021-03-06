Whitehouse ISD hires Kyle Westerberg as head football coach

Coach Westerberg comes to Whitehouse from Barbers Hill ISD where he held the position of Offensive Coordinator since 2016. While coaching for Barbers Hill, Westerberg led his team to the District Championship in 2019 and finished the season as Regional Semi-Finalists. In 2020, Westerberg and the Eagles finished the season as Area Semi-Finalists. WISD Athletic Director Adam Cook says, “I am pleased and honored to welcome Coach Kyle Westerberg, his wife Lindsay, and their two daughters Parker and Peyton to the Whitehouse football family. Kyle has experienced a tremendous amount of success over his coaching career. He has helped rebuild the Barber’s Hill football program the past five seasons and we are excited to have him bring that experience and championship blueprint to our program and as we strive to build upon the foundation and tradition of DubHouse Football.”