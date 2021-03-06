Week 13 COVID-19 vaccine allocation sites in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The state has released its list of COVID-19 vaccine allocation sites for the week beginning March 8.
In Lufkin, Angelina County and Cities Health District will receive 2,000 Moderna vaccines.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview will receive 3,510 Pfizer vaccines. NET Health in Tyler will receive the same number of Pfizer vaccines.
Also in Tyler, DSHS at 2521 W Front St Tyler will have 2,340 Pfizer vaccines.
UT Health Henderson will receive 400 of the Johnson & Johnson doses.
Palestine Regional Medical Center will get a shipment of 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the first in this area.
Nacogdoches Memorial will receive 1,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Various other counties will receive smaller numbers in pharmacies and clinics. Click here to see the full list for Week 13.
