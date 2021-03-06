Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cold start to the weekend but sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s are on the way for this afternoon. Overnight some clouds will roll in and we’ll drop down into the upper 30s tomorrow morning. The good news is tomorrow afternoon we’ll be back in the 60s, with some possibly seeing the low 70s in Deep East Texas. Increasing clouds as we go through the next few days into next week, high temperatures will rise into the 70s for most of us by Monday. By Thursday, we’re looking at highs in the upper 70s, but rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday (and could linger into next weekend).