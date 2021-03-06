Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a lovely and sunny day today, higher pressure will continue to reign supreme this weekend and will even keep East Texas dry through Wednesday of next week! Temperatures tomorrow will start off cold in the upper 30s but will warm quickly back into the middle to upper 60s thanks to all the sunshine and some east-southeast winds that will pick up near lunchtime. In addition to our much-needed dry streak, temperatures are expected to remain well above average next week so if you are a fan of springtime temps then you are really going to enjoy the first full week of March. Scattered rain chances return to East Texas by Thursday and could remain possible through at least Saturday of next week. Folks, if you do not have any outdoor plans for tomorrow, I highly implore that you make some, or at the very least crack a window open and enjoy the day!