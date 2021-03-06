2 people injured in Anderson County plane crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were seriously injured when the single-engine plane they were in crashed in a field off of FM 1990 in Anderson County Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to the crash at about 1:49 p.m. Saturday. The single-engine airplane crashed in a field in the 5000 block of FM 1990. A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a Beechcraft BE35, crashed four miles southwest of Palestine.
The two people on board the plane were taken to local hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, the press release stated.
“Local authorities will release their names and medical conditions,” the FAA statement said. “The FAA will investigate. The NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.