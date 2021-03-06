Palestine church hosting blood drive for woman who is battling leukemia

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Dogwood Hills Baptist Church is coming together to help a Palestine community member in need.
The church is hosting a blood drive Sunday, March 7, for Lisa Owens, the daughter of two of their members. Owens is currently battling leukemia in Houston.
Since COVID-19, there has been a shortage of blood, and now after the winter storm, there is an even bigger shortage, which is affecting Owens’ treatment.
“Before when she would go she wouldn’t get all that she needed because they were having to share it with everybody so it is very critical, the blood shortage” said Gail Brown who is Owens’ mother.
The church plans on hosting the blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All the blood will go to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. After hearing of her struggles because of the shortage, the church decided they had to do something to help.
“He calls us to love our neighbors as ourselves and so that’s what we are trying to do through this blood drive just love on Lisa and love on her family,” said Stephanie Fleharty who is the administrative assistant at Dogwood Baptist Church.
They have since filled up all their appointments, but they encourage others to walk in during that time window. They plan on selling T-shirts for leukemia awareness and taking donations which will go towards Owens’s love fund as well as putting together a care package for Owens. Seeing the community come together in a time when her daughter needs it most is something Brown will be forever thankful for.
“It is amazing everybody has gone over and beyond doing all kind of things and everybody is praying and it just means so much,” said Brown
