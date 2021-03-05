East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a grey and gloomy day today for most of East Texas we are looking for a decrease in the clouds overnight tonight along with cool temperatures. A few morning clouds should give way to sunny and mild tomorrow afternoon. Sunday looks about the same with a few morning clouds, then mostly sunny to sunny skies during the afternoon. Partly Cloudy skies on Monday and Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy skies on Tuesday with temperatures really starting to warm up. Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with a few showers possible each day. No cold fronts are foreseen during the next 7 days. A stronger front may move into East Texas Next weekend. We will be watching that closely. Have a great weekend, East Texas.