Eastbound 1-20 traffic down to 1 lane near Van after wreck involving 18-wheelers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic has been reduced to just one lane on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 in the wake of a crash that involved several 18-wheelers that occurred on Saturday morning.
One truck rolled over in the ditch, and at least two other 18-wheelers had minor damage that appeared to have come from brushing into the concrete sidewall and guard rails. Other truckers may have stopped to help.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are at the scene, and as of about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the wreck still hadn’t been cleared yet. UT East Texas Health ambulances responded to the wreck as well.
Expect delays if you are headed east on I-20 near Van and Tyler. Exercise caution and watch out for emergency personnel.
