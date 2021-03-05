Stage actor, author returns to Longview to encourage students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A native East Texan who made it big on stage and on-screen came home to encourage East Texas students.
At Bramlette Elementary in Longview, actor Dedrick Weathersby spoke to children about never giving up on their dreams.
“As long as you have your dreams, you have hope. As long as you have dreams you have hope, and you’re never too young to dream,” he told a group of 5th graders.
He’s a 2017-2018 Broadway World Awards nominee for best lead actor in a musical, best lead actor in a play, and best solo performance.
“Growing up in Longview Texas I always had the desire to be an actor. I always loved to see the reaction of audiences when I get on stage. I started out as an ensemble member and I treated it as stage front. And someone saw that and said, ‘hey, you have that light,’” Dedrick says.
He’s also a recording artist and has written several books.
And he doesn’t just talk about dreams, he tries to help kids get there providing scholarships.
“It’s the Dreamers Scholarship. I was so excited to give, because I remember what it was like to start college,” says Weathersby.
And he left the kids with encouragement for whatever their dream is.
“Nothing is impossible. If you believe it, you can achieve it,” he said.
Weathersby went on to talk today to several grade levels at Longview schools.
