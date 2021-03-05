Red Oak woman accepts probation, has assault charge dropped

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Savannah Toon accepted a four-year probation sentence Thursday for tampering with evidence.
Toon, 18, of Red Oak was charged last year with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence after she was accused of hitting a man in the back of the head with a beer bottle before he was stabbed repeatedly. Toon’s aggravated assault charge has now been dropped, though she signed an admission of guilt on the allegations as a part of the agreement.
The Van Zandt County affidavit said the victim was stabbed during an altercation with Tabbee in May 2020. Edgewood police responded to a fight that witnesses said began on the front porch in the 300 block of Houston Street.
The victim said he began to throw a punch when he was hit in the back of the head, fell against the porch rail, and realized Tabbee was stabbing him with Toon on his back, according to the affidavit.
The victim said he briefly lost consciousness and when he came to Tabbee was holding a knife in front of his face asking him, “you see that?” The victim responded, “yes you’re killing me,” then Tabbee struck the hilt of the knife driving it into the victim’s upper chest.
Witnesses said Tabbee and Toon left in Tabbee’s silver BMW.
Medical records said the victim received stab wounds resulting in abdominal evisceration, and injury to liver, spleen, bladder, diaphragm, lungs.
According to the affidavit, Toon said “we disposed of the knife and bloody clothing.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.