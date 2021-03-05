Tyler ISD to continue mask use protocol for remainder of school year

We are in the process of getting the first round of vaccine shots for our staff. This factor allows us to make tremendous progress toward alleviating many, if not all, of the protocols we have in place. Like you we look forward to the day we can get back to our traditional operation,” Crawford said. “However, because of the time it takes to get a first and second dose, it will be a while before our beloved teachers can effectively fend off the illness and have peace of mind while teaching our children. That’s why I’m asking all of us to continue with the district’s current protocols, including wearing a mask, to finish this year strong.”