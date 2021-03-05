Tyler ISD to continue mask use protocol for remainder of school year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD will keep in place its current COVID-19 protocols, including mask use, until the end of the current school year.
Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford made the announcement via a YouTube video Friday afternoon.
We are in the process of getting the first round of vaccine shots for our staff. This factor allows us to make tremendous progress toward alleviating many, if not all, of the protocols we have in place. Like you we look forward to the day we can get back to our traditional operation,” Crawford said. “However, because of the time it takes to get a first and second dose, it will be a while before our beloved teachers can effectively fend off the illness and have peace of mind while teaching our children. That’s why I’m asking all of us to continue with the district’s current protocols, including wearing a mask, to finish this year strong.”
Crawford acknowledged that many have become weary of constant mask use, but reminded parents that this remains an effective way to protect teachers and students.
“It’s not a decision we made lightly. We know many are tired of wearing a mask. I am one of them. After speaking with our principals, teachers, staff, school board members and medical experts, we agreed this is what is best for our staff and our students,” Crawford said.
