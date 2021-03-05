Texas Tech to maintain mask policy through Spring semester

Yesterday, the Texas Tech University System released guidance following Governor Abbott’s Tuesday announcement regarding lifting the statewide mask mandate and limitations on indoor capacity effective March 10. Governor Abbott’s executive order provides us the flexibility to continue with our safety protocols as we see appropriate. Following the System’s recommendation, and out of safety considerations for our students, faculty, and staff, and to minimize disruptions, Texas Tech University will continue to require face coverings and social distancing in the classroom and indoor settings through the remainder of the spring semester.