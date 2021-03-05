Texarakana man found with hundreds of child pornographic images to serve 10 years in prison

TEXARKANA, Texas (KLTV) - A Bowie County sex offender has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after his conviction on possession of child pornography charges.
William Johnson Springer, 60, of Texarkana, pleaded guilty in October to having over 600 images and videos on his phone of abusive and/or violent sexual abuse of very young children. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III to 10 years imprisonment, as well as a life term of supervised released following his imprisonment.
This was not Springer’s first offense, according to the federal judge. He was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in Oklahoma; he served 5 years and seven months beginning in 2009 as a result of that conviction. Springer also has pending charges for failure to comply with registration requirements in Bowie County.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.