State reports over 3,700 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,651 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s report.
The report states 2,640 students tested positive, while 1,011 staff tested positive for the week ending Feb. 21.
The number is up from the week of Feb. 14, when 382 students tested positive and 430 staff tested positive. Most schools around the state were closed that week due to weather.
For the school year there have been 123,875 student cases and 66,433 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: no student cases, six staff cases
Lufkin ISD: 14 student cases, six staff cases
Nacogdoches ISD: no student cases, nine staff cases
Tyler ISD: no student cases, one staff case
