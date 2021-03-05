Smith County Sheriff’s Office answers ‘bogus’ call for alleged victim, makes arrest

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies report responding to a call to help an alleged injured victim and instead found an armed suspect.
Friday at 3:18 a.m., Smith County dispatch received a 911 call from a man saying a woman had been shot in the back with a shotgun by her boyfriend. The caller said she fled on foot from the location and was in a small shed covered in vines at the 15000 block of Hickory Drive in Lindale.
Deputies located the shed, announced their presence and forced entry to check the welfare of anyone inside. Amanda Cook was found by deputies hiding in a clothes basket. Cook was found unharmed and in possession of a shotgun and methamphetamine.
Cook was taken to the Smith County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 <1 G, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and a Parole Violation Warrant.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said this was apparently a bogus call to garner a response and although it ended without anyone being injured, this could have been a serious situation.
