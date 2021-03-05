SFA retains on-campus mask policy

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University’s leadership has confirmed it will continue to require the use of masks or face coverings on-campus until further notice.
This guidance comes after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate earlier this week.
“After receiving input from the Student Government and our Faculty Senate, our SFA COVID-19 Operations team has recommended that the face covering requirement remain in effect on campus until the end of the spring semester. I concur with this recommendation, and as a result SFA’s face covering requirement will remain in place until further notice,” said SFA president Dr. Scott Gordon.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.