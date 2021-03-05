Palestine man arrested after cyber tip reports child porn uploads

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children CyberTipline reported uploads of child pornography to a social media account, leading to the arrest of a Palestine man.
The Child Exploitation Unit arrested Rusty Bryant, 21, of Palestine Tuesday.
This case was received as an NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to a social media account.
Investigators located multiple files of child pornography on digital devices at Bryant’s home and seized multiple items for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit.
Bryant was transported to the Anderson County Jail, charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.