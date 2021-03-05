Man suffers minor injuries in Winona house fire; home is total loss

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was able to escape from a burning house on County Road 363 and call 911 Friday morning.
The man, who is in his 70s, was checked out at the scene for minor burns and smoke inhalation.
The home was a total loss, and it was difficult for firefighters to get water to the scene at first.
Firefighters were worried about the fire spreading to neighboring homes, but they were able to keep the flames away from nearby structures. The fire started at about 10:52 a.m.
