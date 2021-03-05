Longview sex offender sentenced to federal prison for child porn violations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview sex offender has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas.
Charles Orange, 55, was convicted by a jury on Sep. 18, 2020 for possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III on Thursday. Following Orange’s release from federal prison, he will be placed on a life term of supervised release.
“There is no place for Charles Orange in lawful society,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “He is unapologetic, unrepentant, and unremorseful. Nothing short of incarceration will stop him from engaging in the sexual exploitation of children. The Court’s sentence sends a clear message to Charles Orange and to other likeminded predators – the public has the right to be protected. On behalf of the Eastern District of Texas, I wish to express my gratitude to HSI, INTERPOL, Thailand’s DSI, Australia’s AFP, and our other law enforcement partners from around the world for their tireless efforts and shared commitment to save the lives of children and bring sexual predators to justice.”
According to information presented at trial, the investigation of Charles Orange originated as a lead from INTERPOL’s Operation Blackwrist. Agents with HSI Tyler, acting upon information provided in the INTERPOL lead, executed a search warrant on Dec. 20, 2018 at Orange’s residence in Longview. A device containing child pornography was found on a dresser next to Orange’s bed. According to the testimony of a forensic analyst, child pornography contained on the device had been accessed and downloaded as recently as the night before the execution of the search warrant. Analysts testified that Orange’s email address, internet history, and Internet Protocol (IP) address connected him to the child exploitation website identified in Operation Blackwrist. Additionally, evidence presented at trial showed that the device was used to take surreptitious photographs of young boys in stores in Longview the day before the execution of the search warrant.
In 2008, Orange was convicted of Indecency with a Child and was required to register as a sex offender.
Operation Blackwrist, named after a bracelet worn by one of the victims, was launched by INTERPOL in 2017 following the discovery of material depicting the abuse of 11 boys, all under 13 years old. The material — first identified on the dark web — originated from a subscription-based website with nearly 63,000 users worldwide. For years, the site had published new material weekly, with the abuser taking great care to avoid detection, often masking the children and leaving very few visual or audio clues. Officers relied on the physical traits of the children to track their ongoing abuse and reached out to the global police community for help.
To date, the operation has led to the rescue of 50 children, as well as the arrest and prosecution of child sex offenders in Thailand, Australia, and the United States.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.
The investigation leading to the charges was conducted by agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Longview Police Department with support from HSI C3. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld and Marisa Miller prosecuted this case.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.