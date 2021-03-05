Longview sex offender sentenced to federal prison for child porn violations

According to information presented at trial, the investigation of Charles Orange originated as a lead from INTERPOL’s Operation Blackwrist. Agents with HSI Tyler, acting upon information provided in the INTERPOL lead, executed a search warrant on Dec. 20, 2018 at Orange’s residence in Longview. A device containing child pornography was found on a dresser next to Orange’s bed. According to the testimony of a forensic analyst, child pornography contained on the device had been accessed and downloaded as recently as the night before the execution of the search warrant. Analysts testified that Orange’s email address, internet history, and Internet Protocol (IP) address connected him to the child exploitation website identified in Operation Blackwrist. Additionally, evidence presented at trial showed that the device was used to take surreptitious photographs of young boys in stores in Longview the day before the execution of the search warrant.