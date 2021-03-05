Longview Museum of Fine Arts plans to open in new mid-century modern space summer of 2022

“The dedication of many is needed to make these grand ambitions a reality, and our success to date has come from devoted patrons and community leaders. The Junior League of Longview had a vision in 1958 to create an art museum for Longview. The Board and I are so proud to bring their vision and dream to this next grand level. Currently, the Museum has raised 38% of the estimated five-million goal needed to complete the vision.” said Jehorek. “We are grateful for their support and invite anyone interested in learning more about this project to contact the museum. It takes our entire community working together to nurture our vibrant culture and uphold Longview as a home that fosters beauty, creativity and the arts.”