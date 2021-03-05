Invasive zebra mussels found in aquarium ‘moss ball’ product in pet, aquarium supply stores

Aquarium owners are urged to stop buying this product and to safely dispose of any that have already been purchased. This can be done safely by completely drying, freezing, or placing the moss balls into a plastic zipper bag and then disposing of it in a garbage bag. Aquarium water should be replaced, and filters/cartridges replaced or disinfected. Aquarium water can be disinfected prior to disposal by adding one cup of bleach per gallon and allowing it to sit for 10 minutes before disposing the water down the drain. This method can also be used to disinfect gravel, filter, and other structures, and is highly recommended if zebra mussels are found attached to the moss or in the aquarium.