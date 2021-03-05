Full Armor Christian Academy students package 10K meals for Bangladesh orphanages

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Students at an East Texas school did their part in helping to feed hungry children in Bangladesh.
Students in all grades at the Full Armor Christian Academy in Henderson spent the day filling up and boxing 10,000 meals to be sent out in partnership with the Feed the Need group. Josh Woolridge, the head of school for the Full Armor Christian Academy said the meals are meant to bless and especially give much-needed nutrition to orphanages in Bangladesh.
“We had rice, beans, chicken, flavor and with lots of vitamins in it and dehydrated vegetables to make sure they have everything they need in a meal so that it will actually satisfy them and keep them healthy,” said Landon Thompson, an 11th grader.
Woolridge said the school is launching something unknown to East Texas.
“Private schools like Full Armor continue to develop ways to increase financial giving,” Woolridge said. “That is even more so during a pandemic. Our school is partnering with a group called Feed the Need. While we are raising funds for our school, we are, at the same time, funding discipleship.”
On Friday, the school’s students gathered at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center to package 10,000 meals. Those meals will be sent to orphanages in Bangladesh.
“As people distribute those meals, they are also sharing the love of Christ with them,” Woolridge said. “Our small school is making a big difference.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.