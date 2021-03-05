Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today sure is quite a big difference compared to the sunny skies we enjoyed yesterday. Skies today will remain cloudy for all East Texans as scattered showers will remain likely well into the evening hours. In addition to our light to moderate showers, a few stronger thunderstorms could form in Deep East Texas later this afternoon. If these storms can form, there will be a small chance that they form hail up to the size of quarters and even some isolated damaging wind gusts. Please remain weather alert today and keep the umbrella close. Rain chances drop to zero by early tomorrow morning and clouds clear out by the afternoon. Higher pressure builds in this weekend and keeps East Texas dry through Tuesday of next week! In addition to the much-needed dry streak, temperatures are expected to remain well above average next week so if you are a fan of springtime temps then you are really going to enjoy the first full week of March. Scattered rain chances return to East Texas by Wednesday and could remain possible through at least Friday of next week.