Cass County to hold two vaccine clinics

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Texas leaders in Cass County are preparing for their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 65 and older, or those with underlying health issues.
The county is part of the Texas “Save Our Seniors Initiative.” The first clinic is set for Friday, Mar. 5 at the Cass County Law Enforcement Justice Center in Linden. The second clinic is set for Tuesday, Mar. 9 at the First Baptist Fellowship Hall also in Linden.
County Judge Becky Wilbanks said those who would like to get the vaccine must register in advance by calling the judge’s office at (903) 756-5181, extension 0.
Wilbanks says the arrival of the vaccine has been slow coming to her county.
“We have been trying to get the vaccine to Cass County for some time now and that has been a little frustrating because we couldn’t get it and now we are so thankful and pleased that we have these two clinics that we can provide our citizens’,” said Wilbanks.
The two clinics will have a combined total of 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Wilbanks says you can still register for the clinic Friday morning which starts at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.