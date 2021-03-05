Boy dies after accident in Wood County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County boy has died after he was involved in an accident Thursday evening.
According to a post on the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, WCSO deputies were dispatched out to UT Health Center at 5:31 p.m. on Thursday regarding an accident involving a child that occurred in the county earlier that day.
EMS personnel took the boy to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, the Facebook post stated.
According to the inquest form provided by the justice of the peace office, the boy was identified as Coy Grant Gilbreath, 7, of Quitman.
“Quitman ISD would like to extend its condolences to the family, friends, and classmates of Coy Gilbreath,” Quitman ISD Superintendent Rhonda Turner said in a post on the school district’s Facebook page. “Coy was a vivacious and friendly second-grader at Quitman Elementary School. He will forever be a part of the Bulldog family. Our hearts are broken, and our prayers go out to this family.”
The inquest stated that Gilbreath laid down in front of a truck. Then the driver, who was unaware that the boy was under the truck, pulled forward and ran over Gilbreath.
EMS personnel performed CPR on the boy, but they could not revive him, according to the inquest form.
“We extend our condolences to the grieving family, friends, teachers, coaches, school staff, and those involved in the incident,” the Facebook post stated.
Turner said counselors will be available for Quitman ISD students and staff.
