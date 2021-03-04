Longview ISD to continue mask use, may revise COVID-19 protocols this summer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Despite Gov. Greg Abbot’s order rescinding a statewide mask mandate, Longview ISD will retain its current COVID-19 safety protocols — including mask use — for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
In a statement released Thursday, Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the school district may revisit those policies and adopt a revised version of them this summer, but for now protocols remain unchanged. Wilcox said the administration will remain in dialogue with federal, state, and local officials about the best processes to follow in the ongoing fight against this global pandemic,” the statement said.
“Longview ISD will likely revisit this issue with our board each month, and possibly modify existing policies for the 2021-22 school year at some point this summer,” he said. “But for now, we’re going to finish this school year under the current protocols, and continue to make databased decisions going forward.”
Wilcox added that this decision is subject to change based on any new information or regulations issued by governing authorities.
“Longview ISD will be sure to keep our families and community informed through our district website, social media, and through all-calls/emails,” he said.
For more information about COVID-19 and Longview ISD, please check our Coronavirus information portal at LISD.org/COVID.
