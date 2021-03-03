Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a cold start in the middle 30s this morning so be sure to grab a jacket before you head out the door. Today will thankfully be another lovely day filled with sunshine as temperatures climb back into the 60s across East Texas. Thursday starts off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will begin to spill back in by the afternoon as highs climb into the lower 70s areawide. Rain holds off until Friday, where light to moderate scattered showers will once again be possible throughout the day as a weak cold front steadily pushes east through the area. Clouds clear out behind the front by Saturday and higher pressure keeps East Texas dry through at least Tuesday of next week! In addition to the much-needed dry streak, temperatures are expected to rebound quickly behind the front as highs will remain well above average through the middle of next week.