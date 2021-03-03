Tyler businesses react to mask order being lifted

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -You have seen the signs everywhere, please wear a mask while entering.
After Governor Greg Abbott relaxed his mask mandate some businesses will have the option to opt out of requiring masks beginning March 10. Businesses can also allow 100 percent capacity which excites restaurants like Texas Music City Grill.
“We would have to seat every other booth, now we will be able to fill up this whole room as well as this whole room,” said Kalie Oldahm who is a server.
They say they were unable to seat as many customers as they would have liked and it led to long wait times. Now they believe those wait times will be even shorter if none at all.
“We will be able to get them in have everyone seated whether they want to stay or they are just coming for dinner or lunch,” said Oldahm. “They can eat go on, we have new customers in we can seat them right back to back.”
It is a different tone at Unique Brow Design. The makeup studio would ask customers to wear a mask and come by themselves which made owner Jessica Mpiana feel more safe given the nature of her work.
“I do feel a lot safer with the mask on with them wearing a mask, I am pretty much this close to them even sometimes this close to them,” said Mpiana.
Ultimately Mpiana will decide to give customers the option to wear a mask to avoid push back and complaints.
“If I do enforce it I could imagine getting a little bit of complaints from my clients again and possibly them telling me did you hear you don’t have to do this anymore,” said Mpiana.
